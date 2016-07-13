The PC Gamer Show: CS:GO gambling, Overwatch, Arma 3 Apex, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we're taking a look at Overwatch's first new hero since launch, last week's CS:GO skin gambling controversy, Evolve's switch to F2P, Arma 3's Apex expansion, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- Overwatch is getting a big patch, along with its first new hero.
- CS:GO gambling sites finally get a response from Valve.
- Evolve goes F2P.
- Arma 3 Apex brings the military sim to a whole new island.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- Tom wants to play god.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .