The PC Gamer Show: A Mass Effect: Andromeda special

This week we dig into the good, the bad, and the very ugly of Andromeda.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

This week we'll be taking a deep dive look at the good, the bad, and the ugly of Mass Effect: Andromeda—as well as doing an extended version of our usual Twitch chat Q&A!  

This week's topics:

  • We talk about what we've been playing recently.
  • James and Tyler dig into all the highs and lows (a lot of lows) for Mass Effect: Andromeda.
  • We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  • We almost make it a whole show without saying the Z word.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Tyler Wilde

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here. 

