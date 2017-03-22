The PC Gamer Show: A Mass Effect: Andromeda special

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we'll be taking a deep dive look at the good, the bad, and the ugly of Mass Effect: Andromeda—as well as doing an extended version of our usual Twitch chat Q&A!
This week's topics:
- We talk about what we've been playing recently.
- James and Tyler dig into all the highs and lows (a lot of lows) for Mass Effect: Andromeda.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- We almost make it a whole show without saying the Z word.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .