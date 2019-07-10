The PC Gamer Show 167: the best of Tennocon, G2A controversy explained, nude bugs

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week’s show, James shares his wealth of Hollow Knight nudes, Tyler breaks down the controversy around G2A and key-resellers, and Steven recaps his time at Tennocon. We end with listener questions.

James Davenport

Tyler Wilde

Steven Messner