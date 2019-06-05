The PC Gamer Show 164: E3 rumor roundup, big publisher predictions, Outer Wilds

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week’s show, Steven expresses his deep love for the cold vacuum of space, then we all make predictions for E3’s big publisher shows and dig into all the rumors and leaks orbiting the electronic three so far.

How to listen:

Hosts this week:

James Davenport ( Twitter , Twitch )

Tyler Wilde ( Twitter )