The Overwatch 'Halloween Terror' event returns next week

October is now upon us, and that means that Halloween will soon be here—and that means that the Overwatch Halloween Terror event is just about ready to begin: Blizzard announced today that this year's festivities will begin on October 10, and run until November 2.

The nights grow coldAnd monsters appearA great evil gathersAnd Halloween draws near... pic.twitter.com/98CXWqQ0gcOctober 3, 2017

This year's Halloween Terror will feature "spooky new content," although what exactly the Overwatch team will be handing out at the door remains under wraps for now. Last year, Blizzard replaced the game's loot boxes with glowing jack-o-lanterns, and rolled out more than 100 new cosmetic items including skins, sprays, profile icons, emotes, and more, and also debuted the first-ever PvE Brawl, Junkenstein's Revenge. I'll be surprised if we don't see something very comparable this year.

That's all we've got for now, but we'll have a full and proper reveal for you when the Halloween Terror event goes live on October 10.