The Offspring is playing a gig in World of Tanks tomorrow

Punk rock and military shooters are a weird match.

(Image credit: The Offspring / Wargaming)

Marshmello has played a gig in Fortnite, and Korn has played a gig in AdventureQuest 3D, so why shouldn't The Offspring play a gig in World of Tanks? Well, the answer is that there is no reason why they shouldn't. So they are. 

The band announced the gig on Twitter, and it follows the Californian punk group's appearance at Wargaming Fest: Tanker Day at the weekend, which took place in Minsk, Belarus. 

It's a weird and thematically awkward pairing: World of Tanks is a fairly serious military combat game, while The Offspring are known for songs like 'Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)' (in the band's defence, they have done some other, better stuff too). Whatever the case, the virtual performance will "begin" on September 18. Weird future.

