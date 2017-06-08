The new Yooka-Laylee 'Green and Purple' patch is massive

Last month we rather breathlessly reported that Yooka-Laylee would soon get a patch, allowing you to 'reduce gibberish voices', among other things. Well, now the full patch notes have emerged, and for anyone unsatisfied or massively irritated by certain aspects of the retro 3D platformer, it'll probably be worth revisiting once the patch is deployed later this month.
Among the additions, a new optional camera mode stands out, which boasts "minimal assist" (I assume this means the camera will have a mind less of its own). The camera has been tweaked in other areas, too: there are less scripted camera sequences, and "door cams" will now appear behind the player.
Meanwhile, all arcade games have had design tweaks, and the aforementioned "skip the bloody annoying gibberish dialogue" has been confirmed. Oh, and cut-scenes can be skipped entirely, too. Here's the full list, while the full update post can be read over here:
- Brand new pause menu music
- New optional camera mode with minimal assist
- Pagies have added signposts to Hivory Towers to help guide players to new worlds
- Design tweaks to all arcade games
- Speed improvement to scrolling through Totals Menu
- New option for shorter ‘gibberish’ voice sound FX
- New speech volume option
- New ability to speed through dialogue by holding Y
- Cut-scenes can now be skipped with Y
- New moves section added to pause menu, with image guide
- Camera design improvements throughout game (less scripted cameras, door cams now appear behind player etc)
- Restart option added in the pause menu during arcade games and Kartos challenges
- ‘Sonar-able’ objects now have more clear visual identity
- Laser move no longer requires player to crouch
- Minecart control improvements and new visual effects
- Transformation control improvements
- Improved first-person aiming controls
- New first-person aiming control options added
- Improved flying controls
- When transformed, collecting butterflies now restores energy
- Hunter tonic now tracks the last 30 Quills and Casino Tokens, in addition to the Health and Power Extenders. It will also whistle at the location of the closest rare collectable.
- Health UI is now always visible when low
- Design tweaks in various areas (Black Hole in One, Gloomy Gem Grotto etc)
- New icons added for keyboard/mouse controls
- Improved Rampo boss fight
- Added PC Display Settings to the in-game pause menu
- Performance improvements
- Audio improvements