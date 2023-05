At the PlayStation showcase on Wednesday, Konami finally debuted a long-rumored remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, alongside a fresh "master collection" of the first three MGS games that is presumably an HD remaster. Is it coming to PC? That we're not quite sure of yet.

Alas, Metal Gear Solid 4 appears to be left out of the revival—but there's a rather pointed "Vol. 1" in the remaster announcement below, so maybe that means more to come?

Developing...