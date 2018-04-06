The May Humble Monthly kicks off with Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner

The Humble Bundlers have unveiled the new Humble Monthly for May, which features Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner, plus more games to be revealed later, for $12.

The Humble Monthly is a subscription-based program that offers up a different collection of games each month. A few "early unlock" games are revealed at the start of each month to whet your appetite, while the rest is held back as a surprise: Last month's bundle, for instance, started with Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, God Eater 2 Rage Burst, and Mafia 3, and then tacked on Outlast 2, Lara Croft GO, Subterrain, Aer: Memories of Old, Laser League, and Lyric Sonata by the end of the month.

That's not bad for 12 bucks, and you can cancel whenever you want. Any games you've picked up prior to cancellation are yours to keep.

Five percent of funds raised by the May Humble Monthly will go to support St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. It will be available until May 4, when the remaining games will unlock—which is why they call it the May monthly bundle, even though we're only in early April.