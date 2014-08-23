The Long Dark makes the perilous trek to Steam Early Access in September

Andy was impressed when he got his frostbitten hands on The Long Dark, so the news that it's heading to Steam Early Access soon is reason to be cheerful. (Unless it arrives a bit too broken to enjoy, of course.) Developers Hinterland Games have announced the date on which we can expect the game, along with details of what the Early Access version will entail. September 22nd is the entry to circle in your diary with your last remaining ounce of energy, giving the people that find your corpse plenty to chew on as they poke around in your cabin and pilfer your supplies.

You'll be able to sample The Long Dark's Sandbox mode when the game hits Early Access, which offers a slice of the Canadian wilderness to try and survive in, providing "dozens of hours of survival simulation", according to Hinterland. The developers have also stated that they'll "be announcing some exciting new content updates as we get closer to the Early Access launch date. Players can expect new gameplay systems, new gear, and several new locations to explore, as well as some other fun surprises". (Thanks, Polygon .)

A new set of screenshots, below, shows how the game is shaping up.