The Logitech C920, our favorite webcam, is now just $40

(Image credit: Logitech)

Even though the Logitech C920 is several years old at this point, it's still one of the best webcams you can buy. It offers a good balance of video quality, features, and low-light performance, and now it's even cheaper than usual. The C920 has now dropped to $39.99, the same price it was during Prime Day earlier this month.

The C920 HD Pro supports up to 1080p video calling, though some video call clients might only support the 720p 30FPS mode. There are dual stereo microphones built in, with automatic noise reduction. The clip is designed to easily sit on top of a laptop or monitor, but it can also be easily mounted on a tripod.

If you need a webcam for any reason, the C920 is a great all-around option. Thanks to its popularity, it works with just about every operating system and video chat application out there.

