The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog is getting a sequel

After setting the record for the best opening of a videogame movie—an illustrious list—the hyperactive blue streak that is Sonic is returning for a second live-action caper to see if his luck continues.

Variety reports that the directing and writing team of Jeff Fowler, Pat Casey and Josh Miller will be returning, but it's apparently early days and there's no word on the cast or if Ben Schwartz will be reprising the role of the titular speedy critter.

The success of the first Sonic the Hedgehog is a bit of a surprise given that its reveal went so badly, horrifying the world with a bizarro Sonic sporting a mouthful of human teeth, which we must assume that he stole. The reception prompted a delay to make some changes to the character design, and he now looks like his videogame counterpart.

I think they should bring back original Sonic, but not as the main design. Instead, make him Sonic's nemesis. He's been going around stealing teeth, and Sonic has to save the world from his sticky fingers. This movie writing racket is easy.