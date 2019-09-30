Popular

The internet has honked out a ton of Untitled Goose Game memes and art

The goose is loose. It's even invading other games.

To the delight of what appears to be the entire internet, Untitled Goose Game arrived last week, introducing us to one of the most obnoxious protagonists in video game history. Untitled Goose Game's untitled goose lets us feel good about being bad as we honk our way through a sleepy little town, chasing children, irritating adults, shoplifting and stealing and breaking stuff and generally being a complete asshole for no reason other than it's fun.

It's no surprise the internet has clutched this chaotic evil bird to its collective bosom, generating Untitled Goose Game memes, fan art, and even poetry at the speed of a terrified child being chased into a phone booth. We've collected some of our favorites on this page.

And yes, of course people love putting the Untitled Goose Game goose into other games:

