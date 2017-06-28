Popular

The Intel 600p M.2 SSD is down to $175 this week

By

High speed storage.

SATA solid state drives are becoming the norm now, but you can do better. Any SSD will be faster than your old spinning hard drive, but a brand new NVMe M.2 SSD will give you even more performance. Newegg has a sale on the Intel 600p today, where it's down to $175

The Intel 600p is our favorite budget M.2 NVMe SSD, and it's faster than the high end Samsung 850 Pro SATA drive in quite a few scenarios. You've got to make sure your motherboard is able to support it though, so if your hardware is a bit older, you should still stick to a standard SSD. There are some really good NVMe drives out there though, like the Samsung 960 Pro, so give that one a look if money is no object. 

The Intel 600p hasn't been as cheap as $175 in a number of months, and the price on Newegg right now is about $20 cheaper than Amazon. Worth a look if you want that extra boost in speed and performance. 

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info. 

