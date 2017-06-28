The Intel 600p M.2 SSD is down to $175 this week

SATA solid state drives are becoming the norm now, but you can do better. Any SSD will be faster than your old spinning hard drive, but a brand new NVMe M.2 SSD will give you even more performance. Newegg has a sale on the Intel 600p today, where it's down to $175.

The Intel 600p is our favorite budget M.2 NVMe SSD, and it's faster than the high end Samsung 850 Pro SATA drive in quite a few scenarios. You've got to make sure your motherboard is able to support it though, so if your hardware is a bit older, you should still stick to a standard SSD. There are some really good NVMe drives out there though, like the Samsung 960 Pro, so give that one a look if money is no object.

The Intel 600p hasn't been as cheap as $175 in a number of months, and the price on Newegg right now is about $20 cheaper than Amazon. Worth a look if you want that extra boost in speed and performance.

