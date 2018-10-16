The Humble Store is having a Fallout sale

Fallout 76 is now just a month away, and if you're not sure what all the hubbub is about (or maybe you just missed some bits along the way), the Humble Store's "Bethesda Bombs Drop Sale" is here to hook you up.

The sale includes all things Fallout, from the original post-nuclear role playing game ($5) to Fallout 4 ($15), its DLCs, and various Workshop expansions. New Vegas is in there ($5, or $13 for the Ultimate Edition) and so is the unfairly maligned Fallout Tactics ($5), the tactical combat game that's actually quite good.

Not sure where to start? Here's my advice: Pick up the Fallout Classic Collection ($10) and Fallout 3 ($5), and you'll be set. The Bethesda Bombs Drop Sale is live now and runs until October 23.