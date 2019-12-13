The GTX 1650-powered Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is on sale for just $600

Best Buy has a ton of holiday deals going on right now, especially if you're in the market for large stocking stuffer in the shape of a gaming laptop. Right now, the 15-inch Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is $600, down from the usual $830 list price. Not a bad gift idea for the budding Fornite champ in your house.

This Acer Nitro 5 has 9th Gen Intel i5-9300H CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD/128GB SSD, and a Geforce GTX 1650 graphics card. It's a budget gaming laptop that'll provide modest 1080p performance, and you'll be able to eke out 60 fps in most games if you're willing to drop your settings down to medium or low. It's well suited for games like Overwatch, and the Nitro 5 features a nice 1080p IPS panel.

Included free is a 6-month subscription antivirus software, though Windows 10 already provides good protection, so don't consider that much of a bonus. At this time of year, discounted gaming laptops tend to sell out fast, so keep that in the back of mind. We noticed this same laptop is already sold out on Amazon.