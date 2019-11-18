The Google Stadia launch line-up has nearly doubled

When the Google Stadia launch games were announced last week, no one seemed particularly impressed: it was a mere twelve games, and most of them have been available on other platforms for months (in some cases, years). But now Google has expanded the launch line-up by an additional ten games.
Google vice president and GM Phil Harrison made the announcement on Twitter today. The additional games include:
- Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Final Fantasy XV
- Football Manager 2020
- Grid 2019
- Metro Exodus
- NBA 2K20
- Rage 2
- Trials Rising
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
These join the original twelve, which include the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey and Destiny 2: The Collection.