You'll save $854 building an RTX 3080-powered machine from these Memorial Day deals

This is the high-performance RTX 3080-powered machine that the Memorial Day PC gaming deals have built. And it's a hell of a rig. It's also the first time in two years that we've actually been able to build a full gaming PC purely from the seasonal deals. It's a proper gaming PC as well, so comes with a decent graphics card and not just some depressing respin of an RTX 2060 or something equally unpalatable.

The fact that we can pack it out with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, for pretty damned close to the overclocked MSI card's likely MSRP, is what makes this machine stand out from the crowd. But it's the pairing with the awesome AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor that puts it above the gaming PC deals that have impressed us so far this Memorial Day.

The 5900X is arguably the best CPU from the Ryzen 5000 series, offering better value than the Ryzen 9 5950X, and more cores than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, while still delivering excellent single and multi-core performance. And for just $391 at the moment it's the chip we'd be spending our money on right now. What about the impending AMD Zen 4 CPUs? Well, they may offer a slight bump in performance, but I'd wager a Ryzen 7000 series chip at $391 would still fall behind the 5900X.

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming Z Trio | 10GB GDDR6X | 8.704 cores | 1,830MHz Boost | $1,299.99 $849.99 at Gamestop (save $450)

I sure wouldn't have expected Gamestop to be the place I found the cheapest RTX 3080 deal of Memorial Day so far, but that's how it's shaken out. And this MSI Gaming Z Trio is an overclocked version with MSI's excellent triple-fan cooling array strapped to it.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X | 12 cores | 24 threads | Socket AM4 | 4.8GHz | $569.99 $391 at Amazon (save $178.99)

The 12-core 5900X is the best processor from AMD's current generation of chips, and is as good a productivity CPU as it is a slice of high-end gaming silicon. And even with the unveiling of the upcoming Zen 4 chips, this is still going to feel like a great processor years down the line.

ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 | Socket AM4 | PCIe 4.0 | DDR4 | $154.99 $129.99 at Newegg (save $25)

You can spend a fortune on a motherboard, but with so much functionality being baked into the CPU itself these days, the performance barely differs between them. So you need to make sure it's got the basics you need, and this packs PCIe 4.0 SSD ports, PCIe 4.0 GPU slots, and support for plenty of USB sockets, too.

Corsair Vengeance LPX | DDR4 | 16GB (2x8GB) | 3,600MHz | $75.99 $66.99 at Best Buy (save $9)

The Corsair Vengeance RAM is a mainstay for system builders across the world, because of its reliability, performance, and value. The AMD Ryzen 5000 series chips love good memory, but going beyond DDR4-3600 doesn't actually yield much.

Seagate Firecuda 530 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | Read 7,300 MB/s | Write 6,000 MB/s | $274.99 $179.99 at Amazon (save $95)

I mean, just look at it. Gorgeous. And that heatsink means we don't have to worry about our motherboard having its own SSD cooling, either. The real kicker, though, is that the Seagate drive is one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives we've tested and you're saving nearly $100 off it's standard price.

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L | 240mm radiator | 120mm fans | Intel/AMD compatibility | $99.99 $78.99 at Amazon (save $21)

Cooler Master knows cooling. I mean, it says it in the name. This is a rather straightforward 240mm radiator, which should fit comfortably in most ATX PC cases, but the dual-chamber pump is pretty innovative and designed to improve efficiency. And it's got RGB. Win.

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GA | 750W | 80Plus Gold | Fully Modular | $139.99 $74.99 at Newegg (save $65)

I think the 'GA' versions are the second-run cheaper options of EVGA PSUs, not built by Seasonic and potentially by FSP. Either way, this is a solid fully modular power supply for $75 and fits the recommended spec for the RTX 3080.

NZXT H510 | ATX | 2x 120mm fans | $89.99 $79.99 at Gamestop (save $10)

The classic H510 is a quality compact mid-tower PC case, and has a clean asethetic that will make your machine's components really stand out. They're great to build into, and a good price for a well-featured chassis.

With the advent of DDR5, and the sliding pricing of even that new tech, the DDR4 we're kitting this system out with is a bargain price. The Corsair Vengeance LPX range isn't normally the most expensive anyways, but being able to bag 16GB of DDR4-3600 is good to see at less than $70.

The SSD, the Seagate Firecuda 530, is one of the best around and on sale right now. It's a top PCIe 4.0 drive, and one of the fastest SSDs around, likely until the super-expensive PCIe 5.0 drives appear at the end of the year. But this pairs beautifully with the X570 ASRock motherboard, and will give you plenty of speed storage for your rig.

The Cooler Master AIO CPU cooler, and EVGA SuperNova PSU, aren't necessarily top of the line, but solid enough in their weight class and present a decent option for saving money without too much of a compromise on performance.

And that NZXT H510 chassis? Well, it's a bit of a classic.

All told the price of this full DIY build would come to $1,852, which is admittedly more than either of the RTX 3080 Memorial Day gaming PC deals we've picked out this year. But it comes with a higher spec CPU and SSD combo, and you will feel the difference when you're looking for top performance.

The full, non-sale price of this system is quite eye-watering, however, because $2,709 is just a ridiculous price to pay for a gaming PC even with these specs. What you do get here though is a pretty spectacular $857 saving, which really highlights just how good the PC gaming hardware deals have been this Memorial Day.