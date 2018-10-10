The first Lego Overwatch model is Bastion

The first of the Overwatch Lego sets that Blizzard teased earlier this month has been revealed, and it's not Tracer—it's Bastion, blockily rendered in Omnic Crisis orange, with his bird buddy Ganymede perched atop his shoulder.

The Bastion kit includes 182 pieces and stands over four inches tall when complete, with a swiveling body and movable arms. It is also, according to Blizzard, "an exclusive, limited edition" kit that's being released ahead of the full Overwatch Lego lineup. Production numbers weren't given, although I imagine Blizzard will crank out quite a lot of them—you don't want fans going away mad, after all—but I wouldn't count on them being around forever.

The Lego Bastion kid can be ordered through the Blizzard Gear store for $25, and will also be available for purchase at BlizzCon, which runs November 2-3.