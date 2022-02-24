The excellent HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset is $50 off

Gaming headsets are one of the most personal peripherals PC Gamers can have. They come in a wide variety of different choices and price points so it can be tricky to know if you’re getting your money’s worth. Right now one of our all time favourite gaming headsets is on sale for almost 40% off, making for a purchase even the most unsure are unlikely to regret.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S is the upgraded version of the regular HyperX Cloud Alpha which was released 2 years ago and immediately took the top spot in our hearts for one of the best gaming headsets around. When the Cloud Alpha S launched, we loved the headset but the increased price really had us bummed out.

The good news is that Amazon has the HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC gaming headset on sale right now for under $80 USD. Currently these headsets tend to retail at around $130 USD, so that’s a cool $50 saving that could go on some extra games to test out that 7.1 surround sound. It definitely enhances some gaming experiences, but may hamper others according to our review.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S 7.1 Surround Headset | $129.99 $77.99

The Cloud Alpha S is essentially a souped up version of the original model, which we still consider to be the overall best gaming headset. At this discounted price, the Cloud Alpha S, or even the regular Cloud Alpha which is also on offer under the same listing are absolutely worth a look.

The models for sale include the Blackout colour variant. A solid and complete matt black design which flies nicely under the radar for a gaming headset. The iconic blue trim model is also available, as is the cheaper red HyperX Cloud Alpha, which is a great buy for around $50, but it seems worth going the S model for the extra $20 or so. It also comes with adjustable bass, and a chat mixer mic which won’t blow your mind with recording quality but will easily do the job for all your in game chat needs.

The Cloud Alpha S is also a wired headset, which is good to be aware of. This means you don’t have to worry about battery life and get the best latency but also can’t really get up from your desk to grab a snack with the headset still attached. Those looking for a wireless version of HyperX’s excellent headsets may want to wait for the new Cloud Alpha Wireless with up to 300 hours of battery life that’s due out next month.