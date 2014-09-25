The Evil Within system requirements calls for some serious hardware

Bethesda Softworks has finally revealed the system requirements for the rapidly-approaching The Evil Within, but in an unusual twist, it's not providing any minimum requirements to run the game. Instead, it offers a warning: If your rig doesn't meet the recommended spec, you're on your own.

The "go big or go home" approach to The Evil Within's system requirements is refreshing, in a way, but it's also a bit intimidating. These aren't the most accommodating specs ever put together:

64-bit Windows 7/Windows 8

i7 with four plus cores

4 GBs RAM

50 GB of hard drive space*

GeForce GTX 670 or equivalent with 4GBs of VRAM

High Speed Internet Connection

Steam account and activation

"We do not have a list of minimum requirements for the game," Bethesda wrote on in a blog post. "If you’re trying to play with a rig with settings below these requirements (you should plan to have 4 GBs of VRAM regardless), we cannot guarantee optimal performance."

I take a certain amount of pride in maintaining a relatively old PC, built around a Core 2 Quad and a GTX-570, as a capable gaming system, but this may be beyond my reach. That's the downside of this approach to system requirements: It leaves people like me guessing, and thus a whole lot less likely to spring for the game until someone else—probably a whole lot of someone elses—takes the plunge first. The Evil Within is out on October 14. You can read Andy's bloody hands-on here.