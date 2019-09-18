The Epic Store library finally has a list view

Steam's big library overhaul entered beta earlier this week, but not to be outdone, Epic has also updated its store with a new library feature: there's a list view now.

It's not quite as comprehensive as Steam's update, though with far fewer games than Steam, the Epic Store doesn't exactly need a way to sort by tags. The new list view is pretty basic: you can sort games alphabetically or by selecting "recent," which I assume bumps games you've recently launched or purchased to the top. You can also filter out uninstalled games.

Have a peek at my library:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Exciting, isn't it? In all seriousness, though, this does make the library view much better for anyone with more than a handful of games on the Epic Store, such as anyone who has been picking up the weekly free games.

Another recent new feature is play time tracking, which can now be seen by hitting a game's options menu, and is displayed in an aggressively faint shade of grey.

Up next on the roadmap are changes to the storefront and an in-game overlay, which will at first be used to allow in-game purchases to be made without alt-tabbing. Epic is also working on 'mod support,' which sounds similar to Steam Workshop:

"We're adding the support for game modding communities. Players will be able to browse a catalog of player and developer made mods for their games. Players will be able to auto-install mods into games they own, that are managed by the Epic Games launcher or download the files separately for other games."

Further away on the roadmap are features anyone used to Steam will be familiar with, such as achievements, wishlists, and user reviews. You can see what Epic's up to on Trello.