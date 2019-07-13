The Division 2 creative director asks fans if they're interested in a single-player spin-off

The Division 2 creative director Julian Gerighty is curious how fans feel about one player's idea for a single-player spin-off in the Division universe. Tim Spencer, level director at TT Games (the Lego games folk) tweeted on Saturday about his ideal theoretical single-player Division that would focus on narrative and characters.

Spencer's ideal spin-off would explore a Division agent trying to find their family amid the events of the games' stories. "None of the stories have explored what a Division agent sacrifices, and what they go through mentally. When you think about it: it’s a pretty dark/epic thing - there’s huge opportunity to tell some incredible stories there," he said.

At the very least, Gerighty is interested and wants to know what fans think. That doesn't mean anything will come of this—it's much more likely nothing will—but The Division is a world with a lot of storytelling potential. A consistent criticism of the multiplayer co-op series is its mediocre storytelling, so it's fun to think about a spin-off where narrative could come first.