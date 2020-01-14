The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters is a Korean horror adventure about high school and demons

The Coma: Recut is a remastered version of a Korean indie horror adventure about a student at Sehwa High who's being pursued by a relentless psycho killer. Running, hiding, and piecing together the mystery of this horrific high school are at the core of the experience, as are "poisonous tentacles and clawing shadows," because that's just the kind of game it is. It holds a "very positive" overall user rating on Steam, where it was released in 2017; you may have had the chance to try it through a key giveaway we did early last year.

A sequel, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, will take the adventure out-of-doors and into the streets of the surrounding Sehwa District, where student Mina Park finds herself pursued by something "dark and sinister," and that also looks a lot like her teacher. Her hunter is not just some rando lunatic with a knife, though, but a demoness from "the shadow realm" who, for some reason, really, really wants to kill her.

Fortunately, Park is not without resources of her own: She can scavenge and craft items that will help her survive "deadly encounters and afflictions," and unlock tools and upgrades that will open up new areas in the district. Running and hiding is still at the top of the menu, though. Crafting is great but you're not going to put down a homicidal hellion named Dark Song with a stick and some rubber bands.

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters debuted on Steam Early Access in November 2019, and like the first game has racked up a "very positive" overall user rating. The full release is set for January 28, and you can get a closer look at what it's all about at devespressogames.com.