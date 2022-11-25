The best Newegg deals this Black Friday

The full breadth of Black Friday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) is a lot deeper than one single website—we're tracking loads of great prices direct from manufacturers this year—but it must be said Newegg's Black Friday deals are some of the best you'll find all year.

Newegg is a great starting point for deals, and odds are it'll be the only stop you have to make to check off your 2022 wishlist. This year, the spotlight is on the surprisingly low prices we're seeing for gaming laptops and 30-series graphics cards. My face is already turning a jealous shade of green seeing sub-$1,000 prices on the same machines that I paid hundreds more for a year ago.

If you have some site credit burning a hole in your pocket or just prefer Newegg's generous prices and coupons, we've curated a list of Newegg's best Black Friday deals.

Black Friday Newegg Gaming Laptop Deals

Newegg is one of the best stops for gaming laptops during Black Friday. We're seeing some of the lowest prices ever for 30-series offers and they're selling out regularly, so jump on them while you can.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700H | 15.6-inch | 4K | 16GB DDR4 | 1TB SSD | $2,199 $1,149.99 at Newegg (save $1,149.01) (opens in new tab)

An absolutely stellar deal. For the price of some RTX 3060 laptops, you can net an RTX 3070 Ti, an up-to-date Intel i7, plenty of RAM and storage, and all packed into a chassis that we've been fans of for a long time. It's billed as more of a creator laptop, which is how we've used it on-team. Hence the 4K resolution. But you could still game at high-res on this machine with the spec it delivers. Remember to add the "ZIP11" code at checkout to get the final 11% off the list price.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 5 SE4 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 12700H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,299.99 $1,149.99 at Newegg (save $150) (opens in new tab)

A new 12th Gen Intel CPU with a powerful 130W RTX 3070 for $1,150 is a strong pairing. That's especially true with a speedy 360Hz panel attached. There's plenty of RAM for gaming and the chassis is attractive for a gaming laptop, too.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aero 16 XE5 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700H | 16-inch | 4K | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,449 $1,299 at Newegg (save $1150) (opens in new tab)

For a little bit more money than the Aero XE4 above, you can net yourself the exact same spec. Wait, what? No, it's actually different in a few ways: rather than 16GB of DDR4 the XE5 comes with 16GB of DDR5, and it offers a slightly larger 16-inch display. Generally we'd say you will get by just fine with DDR4, but this machine does come in a lovely looking silver finish. Remember to add the "ZIP11" code at checkout to get the final 11% off the list price.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE4 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700H | 17-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,299 $1,299 at Newegg (save $1,000) (opens in new tab)

This is the cut-down version of the 17-incher: same great core component combo in a smaller package, but with a much higher pixel density going for it. It'll still ace games at that 1440p resolution, and may even make the most of the 165Hz panel if you tune the settings a little. Either way this is a great saving on a fantastic laptop with a full size keyboard, a good chunk of storage, and topped with DDR5-4800 RAM. Remember to add the "ZIP11" code at checkout to get the final 11% off the list price.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 17 XE5 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700H | 17-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,349 $1,449.99 at Newegg (save $899.01) (opens in new tab)

Gigabyte's offering a very speedy 360Hz screen with this Aorus laptop. For that, it's dropped the resolution down to a modest 1080p. That means you probably only want to look at this laptop if you're really into competitive gaming, where that refresh rate will be put into best use. Otherwise it's a great spec with plenty of storage and a surprising 16GB of DDR5 memory.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 | RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 300Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,199.99 $1,799.99 at Newegg (save $400) (opens in new tab)

An immense component combo here, one that's sure to smash anything you throw at it, especially at its native 1080p resolution. It's not the cheapest we've seen it, but you may even be able to make the most of that speedy 300Hz refresh rate screen with a 3080.

Black Friday Newegg Gaming PC deals

Newegg also has a fair number of pre-built rigs on sale, including a 3060 Ti machine for less than $900 and a good selection of AMD builds as well.

(opens in new tab) Ipason gaming desktop | Ryzen 5 5600G | 16GB RAM | 500GB SSD | $849.99 $509.99 at Newegg (save $340) (opens in new tab)

It's a stretch to call this one a gaming PC, if I'm being totally honest, but hear me out. There are some great Black Friday graphics card deals (opens in new tab) out there already, and the rest of this rig is a great platform to build a gaming machine. All you need is a GPU. Pick an RX 6650 XT on offer (opens in new tab) and you'll have a full rig for just $770.

(opens in new tab) Yeyian Katana X10 | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Intel Core i5 11400F | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399.99 $849.99 at Newegg (save $550) (opens in new tab)

OK, here's one heck of a deal for an RTX 3060 Ti rig, fully $100 cheaper than the ABS Master PC below. Specs mirror the ABS rig, including the RTX 3060 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The main difference is the 11th Gen rather than 12th Gen Intel CPU. But that's a fairly minor detail and not one you'd feel in-game. $849 for a 3060 Ti rig remains one heck of a deal. Remember that you'll need to plug in the "ZIP11" promo code to get the final $100 off.

(opens in new tab) ABS Master Gaming PC| AMD RX 6600 XT | AMD Ryzen 5 5600 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,199.99 $799.99 at Newegg (save $400) (opens in new tab)

This PC is a fairly straightforward deal, and not going to lie you could build something like this yourself relatively easily and cheaply. However, if you're buying for someone else this holiday season and want the whole package, this is a great 1080p gaming machine. The RAM is not only dual-channel, it's also DDR4-3200 which is always much appreciated. You also might want to see about bagging an SSD deal (opens in new tab) to bump up that storage capacity. Remember that you'll need to plug in the "ZIP11" promo code to get the final $100 off.

(opens in new tab) MSI MPG Trident | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 12700F | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,099.99 $1,449.99 at Newegg (save $650) (opens in new tab)

A very current machine here for 1080p and even 1440p. That's a great last Gen Intel CPU, and the RTX 3070 has a lot going for it too. 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM isn't too bad, either and it's dual channel which is always appreciated. Top that with a full 1TB of NVMe storage and you're onto a winner. Remember that you'll need to plug in the "ZIP11" promo code to get the final $100 off.

Black Friday Newegg Graphics Card deals

Newegg is undeniably the best place to buy a graphics card on Black Friday. They have lots of variety, lots of stock, and prices that are hard to pass up. AMD or Nvidia, you'll probably find what you're looking for somewhere on this list.

(opens in new tab) MSI Mech RX 6600 | 8GB | 1,762 shaders | 2,491MHz Boost | $279.99 $189.99 at Newegg (save $90) (opens in new tab)

MODERN GRAPHICS CARD UNDER $200 ALERT! Yes, it's finally happened, a proper modern 1080p GPU dropping below the magic $200 mark and one that's not far off the performance of graphics cards that are twice the price. The RX 6600 is the current budget darling, and is only a shade off the performance of the RTX 3060 in standard rasterized gaming.

(opens in new tab) ASRock Radeon RX 6600 | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,762 shaders| 2,491MHz Boost | $249.99 $209.99 at Newegg (save $40) (opens in new tab)

The RX 6600 wasn't a great card at launch, but you can't ignore it at this price. It's over $100 off its reference MSRP, and frankly you won't find a better deal on any card from the competition that gets anywhere close to this sort of value at this price. If you can't stretch your budget to an RX 6650 XT, this is the way to go for 1080p gaming.

(opens in new tab) MSI Mech RX 6650 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,669MHz | $324.99 $229.99 at Newegg (save $95 after rebate) (opens in new tab)

Again, the smart money is buying AMD graphics cards at the low end of the GPU market. The RX 6650 XT is essentially a new and improved version of the RX 6600 XT, which is both cheaper and faster than the RTX 3060, despite losing out on the memory front. Don't be fooled by that 12GB vs. 8GB thing.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6650 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,635MHz boost | $299.99 $259.99 at Newegg (save $40 after rebate) (opens in new tab)

This doesn't sound like such a crazy price from the Newegg listing, but trust me, it's one the best we've seen in, literally, years. The original version of this card launched for $379, competing with the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060. Today, the slightly faster RX 6650 XT version is less than the price of most RTX 3050s. Let that sink in for a moment. And it's a triple-fan cooler from a trusted manufacturer.

(opens in new tab) Sapphire Pulse RX 6700 | 10GB GDDR6 | 2,304 shaders | 2,495MHz Boost | $369.99 $299.99 at Newegg (save $70 w/ promo code VGAEXCAA327) (opens in new tab)

This Sapphire card is a slightly overclocked version of the non-XT RX 6700, and that puts this card in the performance bracket between the RX 6650 XT and the RTX 3060 Ti from Nvidia. That will make it an excellent 1080p card, and a capable 1440p GPU for that matter.

(opens in new tab) MSI Mech RX 6750 XT | 12GB | 2,560 shaders | 2,618MHz | $549.99 $369.99 at Newegg (save $180 after rebate) (opens in new tab)

We wouldn't normally be recommending the RX 6750 XT; it was only a slightly faster version of the RX 6700 XT but for a chunk more cash. This one, however, is a slightly faster version for a chunk less cash. And if you want a frame of reference from the last gen, it performs at a similar level to the RTX 2080 Ti. A former $1,200 GPU.

(opens in new tab) MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,695MHz Boost | $459.99 $419.99 at Newegg (save $40, plus get a free copy of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide) (opens in new tab)

Not quite as cheap as it was earlier this week, but now it comes with a free copy of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. If you're dead set on an Nvidia GPU, the RTX 3060 Ti has been, and pretty much still is, the best value buy of the bunch.

(opens in new tab) Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,695MHz Boost | $399.99 $380.99 at Newegg (save $19 w/ promo code BFDBY2A786) (opens in new tab)

An RTX 3060 Ti below MSRP. It's taken a long time, but it's finally happened. In standard gaming terms it's still offers the same level of frame rates as an RX 6700 XT, but has the added benefit of actually being able to deal with ray tracing at mid-range resolutions.

(opens in new tab) Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Amp White | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,755MHz Boost | $409.99 $389.99 at Newegg (save $20 w/ promo code BFDBY2A787) (opens in new tab)

Another RTX 3060 Ti under MSRP thanks to another Zotac promo code. But this time you get both a funky white aesthetic and a pretty healthy GPU overclock to boot. The RTX 3060 Ti is still a great 1440p gaming card even this far down the road after release.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RX 6700 XT Eagle | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $469.99 $409.99 at Newegg (save $60 w/ promo code BFDBY2A788) (opens in new tab)

This RX 6700 XT is cheaper than the lowest cost RTX 3060 Ti we've found, and delivers the same rasterized gaming performance. For ray tracing, it's admittedly slower, but honestly, you're probably not going to want to turn RT on with the Nvidia card, either. This is a quality mid-range card, with a serious triple-fan cooler to boot.

(opens in new tab) ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,310MHz Boost | $639.99 $514.99 at Newegg (save $125 after rebate) (opens in new tab)

When they first launched, the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT went head-to-head and could barely be separated. That means, so long as ray tracing isn't right at the top of your must-have list (it really shouldn't be) then opting for the cheaper AMD card is possibly the smarter choice.

(opens in new tab) ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming | 16GB GDDR6 | 5,120 shaders | 2,340MHz Boost | $669.99 $654.99 at Newegg (save $15) (opens in new tab)

The RX 6900 XT is fighting with the best cards that Nvidia's RTX 30-series has to offer, but notably it's a lot less expensive. Whereas Nvidia's cards have failed to drop much in price lately, relative to their MSRP, AMD's have. And that makes the RX 6900 XT worth considering even as AMD's and Nvidia's next-gen arrive.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster SWFT 319 RX 6900 XT | 16GB GDDR6 | 5,120 shaders | 2,250 MHz Boost | $869.99 $669.99 at Newegg (save $200) (opens in new tab)

Trust us when we say this card was anything but affordable for most of its life. The MSRP for AMD's RX 6900 XT was originally $999, and this triple-fan XFX is a significantly sizeable model on top of that. Nowadays this card is facing an existential crisis with the arrival of the RX 7900-series, hence the big discounts, but if you want 4K frame rates immediately then this is still a good option. It's basically somewhere between an RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, for far less cash.

(opens in new tab) Maxsun RTX 3080 | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,740MHz Boost | $939,99 $699.99 at Newegg (save $240) (opens in new tab)

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, here is an RTX 3080 at MSRP. It's been a hella long time since we saw one at this price, and an overclocked one, too (however moderately). There is a caveat, though, and that's because this is a pre-order with the card actually being "released" on December 1st, 2022. Though that's not to wait now.

(opens in new tab) Yeston RTX 3080 | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,710MHz Boost | $1,099 $769 at Newegg (save $330) (opens in new tab)

If you're not willing to wait until December, or are willing to pay another $70 just for the artwork alone, this Yeston RTX 3080 isn't a bad price considering where the card has been retailing for the past year or two. In pure raster terms, the RX 6900 XT is cheaper and a bit quicker, but throw in any ray tracing elements and the GeForce card will push ahead.

(opens in new tab) ASRock OC Formula RX 6950 XT | 16GB | 5,120 shaders | 2,495MHz | $779.99 $759.99 at Newegg (save $20 after rebate) (opens in new tab)

Ah, now this is a bit of a tricky one. Sure, the RX 6950 XT is AMD's current fastest GPU, and yes it matches the significantly more expensive RTX 3090 in standard gaming terms, but the new RX 7900 XT is going to launch in but a few weeks for $899. Except, launch stock will instantly vanish, and the real price after that is likely to be much closer to the $1,000 mark for at least six months. And, realistically, we're not sure the RX 6950 XT will actually be that much slower than the new RDNA 3 card.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Eagle | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,695MHz Boost | $549.99 $449.99 at Newegg (save $50) (opens in new tab)

This is as cheap as we've found the RTX 3060 Ti anywhere this Prime Day, but with the highest boost clock of any. The price is still frustratingly above MSRP, but this is still a great graphics card right now, and won't let you down even up to top 1440p settings.

Black Friday Newegg SSD deals

There aren't many standout SSD deals on Newegg this year, but here are a few that caught our eye.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000MB/s reads | 4,400MB/s writes | $109.99 $79.99 at Newegg (save $30) (opens in new tab)

So, it's not strictly a deal, but it's another cheap 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD that's still seriously quick. It's an early PCIe 4.0 SSD, which explains why it lags behind more recent drives, but still, its Phison E16 controller and Toshiba TLC memory make it a quality drive. Especially for the money.

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK SN850X | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,300MB/s writes | $134.99 $99.99 at Newegg (save $35) (opens in new tab)

The updated SN850X isn't hugely different from the non-X version, but it has a slightly different SanDisk controller and higher performance. The big thing, though, is that it runs much cooler, so you don't really need a heatsinked version. It's also cheaper than the older drive right now, too.

Black Friday Newegg Gaming Monitor deals

Generally, you'll find a better monitor deal on Amazon, but Newegg does have a few competitive listings.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G24F | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 180Hz (OC) | $179.99 $129.99 at Newegg (save $50) (opens in new tab)

24-inches might seem a bit small to some, but for a 1080p screen that does give you a really tight pixel pitch. Another good thing is that blistering 180Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro XV273K | 27-inch | 4K | IPS | 144Hz | $499.99 $379.99 at Newegg (save $120 (opens in new tab)) (opens in new tab)

A couple of years ago when the Acer Nitro XV273K launched, it was a $899 monitor. It currently has an MSRP of $499. But it's now yours for just $379.99. For a proper 4K, 144Hz, IPS gaming panel. It's also good for 1ms response and 400 nits of brightness. So, maybe the question is, can you afford not to go 4K...?