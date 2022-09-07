The best controller for PC gaming will no longer cost you an arm and a leg

Audio player loading…

Microsoft just revealed the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 'Core' controller, launching later this month for $129.99 (opens in new tab). Aside from the new white color scheme, the Elite Series 2 Core features the same design and features as the Elite Series 2 controller, also known as our favorite PC gaming controller (opens in new tab).



The Core controller doesn't ship with a charging case full of interchangeable thumbsticks, d-pad, and paddles, usually bundled in the original Elite Series 2 controller (opens in new tab). You have to buy the complete component pack separately for $60 (opens in new tab).

But it does come with a thumbstick adjustment tool that will tweak the tension on the joysticks, and a USB-C charging cable. Not including the component pack is a good way for someone to pick up an excellent controller and not spend nearly $200, especially if you don't care for swamping out d-pads or thumbsticks.

The Elite Series 2 is still without a Share button. Instead, the center button swaps through your controller profiles. I never use the share button since I primarily play PC games, but if you want to use it on an Xbox Series X/S, you'll have to dig through some menus.

The new Elite Series 2 Core controllers are on sale on September 23, with preorders going live right now on Xbox (opens in new tab) and Amazon (opens in new tab) for $129.99, and the component pack is also available for pre-order for $59.99. If you're looking for a deal, Amazon has the black Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers, which includes the component pack, for $155.99 (opens in new tab), $25 off its usual retail price of $179.99. It’s cheaper than buying the Core and components together.

This holiday, Elite Series 2 controllers will be added to the Xbox DesignLab, allowing folks to customize the controller's color scheme. Microsoft hasn't said, but DesignLab Series S/X controllers are $69.99, roughly $10 more than the standard controller. So, Microsoft will likely follow a similar pricing plan for Elite Series 2 Core DesignLab controllers.