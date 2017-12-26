Boxing Day is a big deal for our UK and Canadian readers, and we've scoured the net looking for the best Boxing Day PC gaming deals as we near the end of the year. You'll also find some great US PC gaming deals on this page too. Did you forget something, or perhaps you missed out? Box up that ugly sweater and take it back, and use the proceeds to get what you really want. Whether it's new PC hardware or a new game, we've hand-picked deals to make sure they're something we'd buy ourselves, and that they're actually selling for deep discounts compared to their normal pricing.

The best Boxing Day deals right now

The Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 is $46 on Amazon ($54 off). This is our favorite webcam, so if you're looking to get started in livestreaming, this is a great price.

The Oculus Rift is discounted to a decent $349 on Amazon US and £349 on Amazon UK, and each bundle includes the controllers and a bunch of games. This matches its Black Friday price from November.

The Intel Core i7-8700K is reduced to £350 today (save £60) on Overclockers which is a good UK price for this CPU.

The Samsung 850 EVO 250 GB SSD is discounted to just $85 , matching its Black Friday sale price. An SSD will significantly boost your load times in games, and this is great value.

Crucial BX300 480GB 2.5" SSD: $135, Amazon (save $10)

CA DEALS:

Crucial MX300 525GB 2.5" SSD: $170, Newegg (save $60)

Crucial MX300 1TB 2.5" SSD: $300, Newegg (save $80)

WD Blue 250GB 2.5" SSD: $105, Newegg (save $55)

WD Blue 500GB 2.5" SSD: $180, Newegg (save $70)

WD Blue 1TB 2.5" SSD: $350, Newegg (save $50)

SanDisk 480GB 2.5" SSD: $180, Newegg (save $120)

SanDisk Plus 120GB 2.5" SSD: $75, Newegg (save $25)

SanDisk Plus 240GB 2.5" SSD: $100, Newegg (save $50)

Samsung 850 Evo 1TB 2.5" SSD: $350, Newegg (save $150)

Samsung 850 Pro 2TB 2.5" SSD: $1,060, Newegg (save $140)

Samsung 960 Evo NVMe 250GB M.2 SSD: $150, Newegg (save $20)

Samsung 960 Evo NVMe 500GB M.2 SSD: $280, Newegg (save $40)

Samsung 960 Pro NVMe 1TB M.2 SSD: $700, Newegg (save $100)

WD Black NVMe 256GB M.2 SSD: $125, Newegg (save $55)

WD Blue SATA III 1TB M.2 SSD: $370, Newegg (save $80)

WD Blue SATA III 500GB M.2 SSD: $180, Newegg (save $50)

UK DEALS:

512GB Crucial MX300 2.5" SSD: £110, Amazon. Incredible value for 512GB of solid state storage.

SanDisk SSD PLUS 480 GB Sata III 2.5-inch Internal SSD: £106, Amazon (save £19). The 240 GB version is also discounted, albeit by less.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti deals

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 deals

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 deals

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti deals

Current pricing and deals on all AMD and Nvidia graphics cards

CA DEALS:

Asus GeForce GTX 1080 ROG STRIX: $707, Amazon (save $43)

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC Gaming ACX 3.0: $590, Newegg (save $45)

We're expecting awesome deals on gaming monitors. You can check our best picks in our group test, and see which ones we think are worthy to get. Last year, monitors received some of the best discounts, and we're expecting more of the same this year. We just updated our Best gaming monitors guide with all current and discount pricing.

Asus ROG SWIFT PG279Q 27-inch monitor. $749.48 on Amazon (save $50). It's not a massive discount, but for the best gaming monitor, with a 165Hz IPS display 4ms, 1440p, and G-sync, that's not bad at all.

This LG 27MU58-B 27" 4K monitor with FreeSync is $315 with (promo code BF17FLYER36). That's $175 off. Great price for a 4K monitor.

CA DEALS:

LG 27UD58-B IPS 4K UHD Free-Sync Gaming Monitor, 3840 x 2160: $399.99 on Newegg (save $150). A great monitor at its lowest ever price.

Asus 23.6" (VS247H-P) 1920x1080, 2ms: $150, Newegg (save $30)

Asus 24" (VG248QE) 1920x1080, 144Hz: $270, Newegg (save $100)

Asus 27" (PG279Q) 2560x1440, 165Hz, G-Sync: $1,000, Newegg (save $170)

Acer 35" Curved (XZ350CU) 2560x1080, 144Hz, FreeSync: $600, Newegg (save $250)

Asus ROG 34" (PC348Q) 3440x1440, 100Hz, G-Sync: $1,350, Newegg (save $550)

Acer 24" (GN246HL) 1920x1080, 144Hz: $250, Newegg (save $50)

BenQ 27" (GW2765HT) 2560x1440, 4ms: $300, Newegg (save $80)

BenQ 21.5" (GW2270) 1920x1080: $100, Newegg (save $40)

BenQ 23.8" (GW2470ML) 1920x1080, 4ms: $130, Newegg (save $30)

BenQ 24" (Zowie ZL2411) 1920x1080, 144Hz, 1ms: $300, Newegg (save $30)

Dell 23.8" (S2417DG YNY1D) 2560x1440, 1ms: $500, Newegg (save $200)

LG 24" (24M38D-B) 1920x1080: $110, Newegg (save $40)

LG 22" (22M38D-B) 1920x1080, 75Hz: $100, Newegg (save $40)



16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Trident Z RGB DDR4-3000: $170, Newegg (save $46)

CA DEALS:

16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Trident Z RGB DDR4 3200: $279.99, Newegg (save $29). Not the biggest discount, but a solid price for some of the best DDR4 RAM you can buy.

8GB (2 x 4GB) G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4 2400: $126, Newegg (save $14)

8GB (1x8GB) G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4 2400: $120, Newegg (save $15)

8GB (1x8GB) HyperX Fury DDR4 2400: $110, Newegg (save $10)

8GB (1x8GB) Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 2666: $118, Newegg (save $12)

16GB (2x8GB) Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3000: $245, Newegg (save $25)

16GB (1x16GB) HyperX Fury DDR4 2400: $196, Newegg (save $14)

16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4 3200: $250, Newegg (save $23)

16GB (2x8GB) Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 2666: $235, Newegg (save $21)

16GB (2x8GB) Team T-Force Vulcan DDR4 3000: $220, Newegg (save $25)

16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Ripjaws 4 DDR4 2800: $210, Newegg (save $59)

16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Flare X DDR 2133: $200, Newegg (save $60)

32GB (4x8GB) G.Skill Trident Z RGB DDR4 2400: $480, Newegg (save $105)

32GB (2x16GB) G.Skill Trident Z DDR4 3200: $430, Newegg (save $113)

32GB (2x16GB) G.Skill Flare X DDR4 2400: $390, Newegg (save $120)

32GB (2x16GB) G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4 2133: $380, Newegg (save $120)

32GB (2x16GB) Team T-Force Vulcan DDR4-2400: $380, Newegg (save $53)

32GB (2x16GB) Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 2666: $460, Newegg (save $30)

64GB (4x16GB) G.Skill Trident Z DDR4 3600: $999, Newegg (save $201)

UK DEALS:

16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Trident Z RGB DDR4 3600: £259.99, OverclockersUK (save £30). Other G.Skill memory is also reduced.

Seagate Backup Plus 4TB portable HDD USB 3: $100, Amazon (save $30). This is a pretty low price for a 4TB portable drive. A decent choice for back-ups.

TOSHIBA X300 5TB Desktop 7200 HDD: $139, Newegg (save $260). Use promo code: BF17FLYER26

UK DEALS:

Seagate Backup Plus 6TB External Hard Drive: £199.99, Amazon (save £95)

CA DEALS:

MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon: $204.99, Newegg (save $29)

ASRock Z270 Pro4: $134.99, Newegg (save $60)

ASRock Z370 Killer SLI: $200.99, Newegg (save $48)

GIGABYTE Z370 AORUS Gaming 5: $209, Amazon (save $40.99)

GIGABYTE Z370 AORUS Gaming 7: $266.99, Amazon (save $44.50)

ASUS ROG Strix Z370-E Gaming: $237.99, Newegg (save $25)

ASRock X370 Taichi: $269.99, Newegg (save $65)

MSI X370 XPOWER Gaming Titanium: $319.99, Newegg (save $88)

GIGABYTE GA-AX370-Gaming-K5: $207.99, Newegg (save $35)

US DEALS:

Asus Prime Z270-A: $165, Newegg (save $31)

ASUS Intel Rampage V Extreme: £296, Amazon (save £195)

UK DEALS:

Gigabyte GA-Z170X-Gaming 7: £119.99, OverclockersUK (save £80). It's not as huge a discount as it seems because OverclockersUK's price is usually high, but it's still a good price. It's part of the same family as the Gaming 7, which we named the best entry level motherboard.

More US DEALS:

ABS GT1 w/ Core i7, GTX 1070: $1300, Newegg (save $200)

UK DEALS:

Overclocker's Kin'yobi VR Gaming PC is £1400 at Overclockers (save £200). Featuring a Ryzen 7 1800X, GTX 1070, 16GB of DDR4, and a solid complement (250GB SSD + 2TB HDD). We can get behind that.

Overclockers Kin'Yobi w/ AMD Ryzen 1800X, GTX 1070: £1400, Overclockers (save £100)

Acer Predator G3-710 Gaming PC (w/GTX 1070): £1000, Currys (save £400)

UK DEALS:

HP 250 G6 i5Laptop 2SY46ES Work Laptop: £450, eBuyer (save £50) - Nicely spec'd, super quick work/school/uni laptop, not gaming.



Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3-Inch PixelSense Tablet PC (Silver/Black): £569.99, Amazon (save £230). A mega discount on one of the best tablet/laptops around.

Razer Blade Stealth 12.5-Inch Laptop - Core i7-7500U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, £1,199.99, Amazon (save £350)

CA DEALS

Intel i7-7700K: $375, Amazon (save $49)

Intel i5-7500: $245, Newegg (save $65)

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900x: $585, Newegg (save $215)

AMD Ryzen 7 1800x: $450, Newegg (save $210)

AMD Ryzen 7 1700x: $400, Newegg (save $115)

UK DEALS:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X (8-cores/16-threads): £399, Overclockers (save £10)

Intel Core i7-8700K: £350, Overclockers (save £60)

US DEALS:

Corsair Carbide SPEC-04 Mid-Tower: $45, Newegg (save $5)

CA DEALS:

Corsair Carbide Series 400C ATX Mid-Tower: $99.99, Newegg (save $50)

Fractal Design Define R5 Blackout Window Silent ATX Mid-Tower: $129.99, Newegg (save $50)

Fractal Design Define S Black Window Silent ATX Mid-Tower: $79.99, Newegg (save $60)

NZXT S340 Glossy Black ATX Mid-Tower: $79.99, Newegg (save $20)

Thermaltake View 31 RGB Tempered Glass ATX Mid-Tower: $144.99, Newegg (save $45)

Phanteks Evolv Anthracite Gray Aluminum/Steel ATX Mid-Tower: $199.99, Newegg (save $60)

Fractal Design Define Mini C Tempered Glass Window Silent MATX Mini-Tower: $89.99, Newegg (save $30)

Fractal Design Node 804 Window Silent MATX Cube: $134.99, Newegg (save $35)

BitFenix Prodigy M Window MATX : $92.20, Newegg (save $47.79)

Thermaltake Suppressor F1 Black Mini-ITX : $88, Newegg (save $94)

Fractal Design Node 202 Black Slim Profile Mini-ITX: $79.99, Newegg (save $40)

Corsair Crystal Series 570X RGB: $177.99, Amazon (save $46.81)

Peripherals and accessories

CA DEALS:

Rosewill Mechanical Keyboard with Cherry MX Red Switches: $74.99, Newegg (save $45).

Corsair Gaming K70 LUX Mechanical Keyboard with Cherry MX Red Switches: $109.99, Newegg (save $50).

Logitech G213 Prodigy Backlit Gaming Keyboard: $44.99, Newegg (save $55).

Razer Blackwidow Chroma V2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Green Switches: $189.99, Newegg (save $60).

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro S Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Red Switches: $114.99, Newegg (save $75).

G.SKILL KM570 RBG Mechanical Keyboard with Cherry MX Silver Switches: $106.06, Newegg (save $53.93).

UK DEALS:

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: £149.99, Currys (save £15)

Mice

Save £20 off this Steelseries Rival 700 gaming mouse. Now available at Overclockers UK for £45, that's a 30% saving. It's £5 above its Black Friday sale price, but that's still not too bad.

US DEALS:

Logitech M510 Laser Mouse: $18, Amazon (save $22)

CA DEALS:

Razer DeathAdder Elite: $60, Amazon (save $35)

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Mouse: $69.99, Newegg (save $50)

Corsair Gaming M65 Pro RGB Mouse: $49.99, Newegg (save $40)

MSI Interceptor Gaming Mouse: $34, Newegg (save $44)

ROCCAT Kova RGB Mouse: $50.45, Newegg (save $21.54)

Corsair Glaive RGB Aluminum: $65.99, Amazon (save $34). The lowest ever price for this versatile mouse, which Alex awarded a 95 in his recent review. Not to be missed.

Corsair Scimitar RGB: $69.99, Amazon (save $50)

Mousepads, bundles, and other peripherals

Razer Firefly Chroma Hard: $40, Amazon (save $20)

CA DEALS:

Corsair MM800 RGB Polaris mouse pad: $54.99, Amazon (save $35). A heavy discount on the best RGB mouse pad on the market.

HDTVs

LG 50-inch 4K OLED TV OLED55C7P: $1,697 (save $500, Amazon) This the 2017 model of LG's class-leading 4K OLEDs. If you're considering running your PC through to a 4K TV in the living, accept no substitutes. Tim on the team owns an LG OLED and absolutely swears by its deep blacks and eye-popping color reproduction. There are deep discounts across the range at Amazon .

US DEALS:

RCA 78-inch 4K 120Hz LED TV RTU7877: $1,100, Walmart (save $400)

UK DEALS:

Samsung 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV: £995, Currys (save £804)

LG OLED55C7V 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV: £1499, Currys (save £500)

Samsung 50" Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV: £465, Amazon (save £124). Amazon has a lot of other Samsung TVs on discount too.

VPNs

Our number one pick for best VPN service is VyprVPN. Golden Frog has VyprVPN for $3.75/month for unlimited data and 3 connections, which is 25% off a month. Fast, secure, and with a huge number of nodes all over the world, VyprVPN is our go-to for securing and protecting your online privacy. If you're needing more connections, the premium service is $5/month, also 25% off, and includes 5 connections as well as Chameleon VPN protocol.

VPN Unlimited economy: $5/month, (save $5/month)

VPN Unlimited professional: $2.08/month, (save $2/month)

VPN Infinity: $100 lifetime, (save $400)

Miscellaneous

Blue Yeti slate: $90, Amazon (Save $41). Our favorite microphone, at a great price. Basically the best microphone for the money. Rad deal.

US DEALS:

iFixIt Pro Tech Toolkit + Magnetic Project Mat: $70, iFixIt (save $15.80)

iFixIt Clean Sweep Bundle: $40, iFixIt (save $20.40)

UK DEALS:

Linksys AC2200 EA8300 Tri-band Router: £105.99, Amazon (save £44). One of the cheapest prices you'll find for a tri-band router.

Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Router: £119.99, Amazon (save £30)

CA deals:

Corsair RM750x, 750W fully modular power supply: $119.99, Amazon (save $50). A solid PSU, and this deal is the cheapest you'll find it.

Rosewill PHOTON Series, 750W fully modular power supply: $89.99, Newegg (save $80). Big savings on an inexpensive, gold rated unit.

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3, 850W fully modular power supply: $174.99, Newegg (save $25). Not the biggest discount but still a good deal if you need the wattage.

