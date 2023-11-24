The best Black Friday streaming deals let you watch Pedro Pascal be peak zaddy for cheap

Looking for Black Friday deals on streaming services like Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Max, and more? Are you also looking for the chance to watch chief zaddy Pedro Pascal be a gruff but great father to adopted children on not one but two TV shows?

Great news, then! There are some excellent Black Friday deals for streaming services, like Hulu for $1 a month for 12 months, a Disney+ and Hulu bundle for $2.99 a month, Max for $2.99, Peacock for $1.99, and more. That means you can watch shows like The Last of Us and The Mandalorian for practically nothing. And who knows, there might even be a few shows on those services where Pedro Pascal doesn't reluctantly guide a vulnerable child through a hostile world while learning something about himself along the way.

Important note: If you're wondering why these prices are shockingly affordable, it's because these deals are for the ad-supported plans for these streaming services.

Yeah, shows being interrupted for advertisements are pretty icky and annoying, especially if you've gotten used to steaming without commercial breaks. But if there are shows or movies exclusive to a single service, and you want to binge a few of them in a month, paying a buck or two and suffering through a few ads isn't such a terrible idea. Here are the best Black Friday deals for streaming services we've found.

Hulu (ad supported) | 99¢ per month for 12 months

Pay per month, cancel at any point, auto-renews after 12 months at $7.99 per year. The ads are annoying, but for a buck you can binge Fargo, It's Always Sunny, The Bear, What We Do In The Shadows, and lots of other great FX shows.

Disney+/Hulu (ad supported)| $2.99/month

Combine Hulu and Disney+ (with ads) for a nice low monthly price. In addition to Hulu you'll get all the Marvel and Star Wars shows and movies you can take, like Loki, The Mandalorian, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ashoka, Secret Invasion, and more.

Max (ad supported)| $2.99/month for 6 months

Max has become a kind of catch-all for streaming, from Turner Classic Movies to Cartoon Network to HGTV. It's biggest selling point is probably HBO, so you'll get stuff like Succession, Euphoria, Game of Thrones, and of course, The Last of Us.

Paramount+ (ad supported)| $1.99/month for 6 months

PC Gamer brand director Tim Clark often raves about Paramount+ horror show Evil, and global EIC Evan Lahti is enjoying The Curse with Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone. Plus, you'll get your Western fill with Yellowstone and all its cowboy spinoff shows.