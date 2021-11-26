The 8bitDo Pro 2 controller is great value at $45

The 8bitDo Pro 2 is a wireless and widely compatible gamepad. It works with the Nintendo Switch/Switch OLED, PC, macOS, Android, Steam and even the Raspberry Pi! It has the flexibility of either Bluetooth or USB connections and its retro design with a modern twist makes it a great value controller for $45 at Amazon. $5 isn't exactly a massive saving, but even at its full price it offers good value. for 10% less? We'll take it.

8bitDo Pro 2 controller is designed with a retro look and feel. It’s designed with particular attention to the feel of the D-pad in order to make it feel like you’re playing with a controller of old, the way you remember it. But, its analogue sticks work well with racing games, making it quite versatile. Anything from platform gaming to strategy games to fighting games can benefit from the control and feel of a good gaming pad.

The 8BitDo Ultimate Software is worthy of a mention. It allows you to customize almost every aspect of the controller, from button mapping and macros to stick sensitivity and vibration controls. You can save profiles for different games too.

The 8Bitdo Pro 2 wireless bluetooth controller is a highly customizable and feature-packed gamepad that's compatible with several different platforms.

The 8bitDo Pro 2 isn't expected to compete with controllers at three times the price but its easy setup, multi platform compatibility and customization options make it a very good option. Its PC perfortmance in particular is great when you use it via USB. At $45 you get a lot of controller. Theres nothing at this price that can beat it.