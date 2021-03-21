Terraria has sold 35M copies across all platforms

As Wes Fenlon wrote in 2020, "After nine years of free updates, no paid DLC or microtransactions, Terraria remains an astonishingly good deal." A year later, that apparently remains true, as the 2D crafting sandbox has now sold 35 million copies. Of those 17.2 million copies were on PC, with 9.3 million on mobile and 8.5 million on console.

This was announced as part of an update from the developers on Terraria's official forum. "We remain hard at work on the litany of updates across the board as we press forward into 2021", they wrote. "Things are really starting to come together, and we are beyond excited for what the rest of the year has in store. That said, we did our usual numbers updates to close out 2020 and we wanted to share that once again - thanks to your beyond-amazing support - Terraria has reached another units sold milestone!"

The developers also pointed out that Terraria recently took the number one position on Steam250's ranking of games by user review, knocking Portal 2 from the top spot. Not to piss on the parade or anything, but it's worth noting that Steam250's algorithm places a high importance on number of reviews, while SteamDB's similar ranking still has Portal 2 in top spot, with Terarria at a very respectable number five behind Factorio, Hades, and The Witcher 3.

