http://youtu.be/qefGWJO7sY8

EnMasse has released a new spooky themed trailer for their upcoming MMO, TERA. In the style of a Grimm Fairy Tale, the video tells a story of a young woman who find trouble after venturing into the woods. While the video doesn't show off a lot of new content, it does feature a few of the games more TERA-fying creatures. I wonder if that shape-shifting hag will be a boss? She better hand out candy.