Tekken 8 is bringing back a character first seen in Tekken 3, and one who debuted in an add-on

By Jody Macgregor
published

Tekken 8 is stacked with familiar faces.

Since Tekken 8 was announced during Sony's State of Play stream in 2022, a bunch of its fighters have been revealed. Fan favorite Jun Kazuma returns, as do Jin Kazama, Nina Williams, and other legacy characters. Like reliable Paul, who has been in every Tekken game since the first—though he's aged along the way and his hair doesn't look like a tube any more.

So it's no big surprise that the latest fighter announced is Hwoarang, the Blood Talon, who Akira-slides his way onto the stage in the latest reveal trailer on a motorbike so you know he thinks he's hot shit. Hwoarang has appeared in every Tekken game since he was introduced in Tekken 3, his rivalry with Jin Kazama playing out across the series. A Taekwondo fighter who wears the traditional Korean dobok in this trailer, Hwoarang is a kick specialist who seems to be incorporating some of his old master Baek Doo San's moves.

The character revealed before Hwoarang was Lili (opens in new tab), AKA Emilie De Rochefort, who made her debut in Tekken 5's Dark Resurrection update. A French-speaking heiress from Monaco, Lili street fights as a hobby. Her style is more about reach than speed, and she's got a solid slap as well as a strong sidestep, able to dodge blows as easily as manual labor. Also, I guess she owns a cat now? Of course, it's a Siamese.

Here's the full Tekken 8 character list so far, and while the next King of Iron Fist tournament does seem like it's big on returning characters, perhaps the new blood is being saved for last. Other details that have been made known so far include that Tekken 8 will be the first in the series with crossplay, and has a new battle system that gives everyone a Recoverable Gauge, letting fighters regain health by attacking, and a Heat System that powers them up for a limited duration. 

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games (opens in new tab). He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun (opens in new tab), The Big Issue, GamesRadar (opens in new tab), Zam (opens in new tab), Glixel (opens in new tab), Five Out of Ten Magazine (opens in new tab), and Playboy.com (opens in new tab), whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

See comments