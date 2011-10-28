Team Fortress 2 Halloween Update pits players against Demoman's giant evil eyeball

The Team Fortress 2 halloween update is here! Do you like eyeballs? Of course not. Kill a giant, evil one now as part of the Team Fortress 2 Halloween Update. The map, Viaduct, is now haunted by the Demoman's lost peeker, and is now called Eyeaduct! If that's too much terror for one sentence, here are a few reassuring comments from the Team Fortress 2 blog to calm your nerves.
"There will be no ENORMOUS HAUNTED EYEBALL to terrorize you around an island filled with tons of SECRET LOOT , and a GIANT SKULL! "
"There will be approximately zero percent chance of you getting your trembling hands on a spooky costume FOR EVERY CLASS! "
Phew! Read on for a list of terrifying features that definitely haven't been added as part of the Team Fortress 2 Halloween update. There's a comic , too, explaining the origins of the entirely non-existent giant evil eyeball.
Halloween 2011 Event
- Viaduct has been haunted and is now... Eyeaduct!
- One full multi-piece costume set has been added for each class
- Random gifts containing costume pieces drop in Eyeaduct on registered servers
- 2 new Halloween 2011 achievements
- Any unusual hats uncrated during the event will be Halloween-themed
- New Halloween-themed items are available in the Mann Co. store, but only for a limited time!
- Updated effects for The Cow Mangler 5000
- Updated in-game abuse reporting tool to include option for reporting abusive game servers
- Added mapcycle_halloween containing all Halloween event maps
- Fixed team colors and styles not updating properly in store previews
- Fixed bug in reputation trend status display for registered servers
- Fixed a problem that could cause repeated stutters after joining a server
- Fixed the Spine-Chilling Skull not appearing when equipped by soldiers
- New Halloween-themed community-created items submitted to the Workshop are now available in the Mann Co. store!