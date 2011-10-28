Team Fortress 2 Halloween Update pits players against Demoman's giant evil eyeball

The Team Fortress 2 halloween update is here! Do you like eyeballs? Of course not. Kill a giant, evil one now as part of the Team Fortress 2 Halloween Update. The map, Viaduct, is now haunted by the Demoman's lost peeker, and is now called Eyeaduct! If that's too much terror for one sentence, here are a few reassuring comments from the Team Fortress 2 blog to calm your nerves.

"There will be no ENORMOUS HAUNTED EYEBALL to terrorize you around an island filled with tons of SECRET LOOT , and a GIANT SKULL! "

"There will be approximately zero percent chance of you getting your trembling hands on a spooky costume FOR EVERY CLASS! "

Phew! Read on for a list of terrifying features that definitely haven't been added as part of the Team Fortress 2 Halloween update. There's a comic , too, explaining the origins of the entirely non-existent giant evil eyeball.

Halloween 2011 Event