Tangiers studio is "in a bad position" as funding falls through

Andalusian Studios, the team behind experimental Kickstarter-funded stealth game Tangiers, has encountered some critical funding problems. In an update on the game's Kickstarter page, game lead Alex Harvey writes that two potential funding sources have fallen through for the studio, resulting in the postponement of the planned September beta and the game's full November release.

In a September update, Harvey revealed that an unnamed investment source had fallen through, crippling the studio's ability to release the beta in a timely matter. Following that hit, the studio arranged funding from a second source in order to "meet late costs in the project". According to Harvey in his most recent blogpost, that source has also proven elusive.

In a lengthy post, Harvey explains the studio's position and what the future might hold for the project. It sounds pretty grim, but Harvey sounds determined to complete the game no matter the costs.

"Concerning day to day production, we've got just enough to scrape by through to release," Harvey wrote. "But we've already kept our belts drawn several notches too tight in order to make the recovery leap from failed funding to replacement funding. To see release in the current circumstances would involve forcing the team to tighten further and to take an income that barely scratches minimum subsistence levels. Grossly unethical from a business perspective. And from a development and creative angle, a team struggling to make ends meet is going to struggle to finish their product with the expected standards of quality and flare."

Harvey writes that the beta still needs music and voiceover work before it's good to go. "Once we've got resources in place, we can climb out of that and be approximately three weeks away from launching Beta," he wrote. "We just need to get that locked down."

Harvey said he takes responsibility for the fate of the project, and that he'll be spending the next fortnight pursuing viable ways to keep the project afloat.

"We've made a commitment and a promise to 2,000 plus backers that we'll deliver something wonderful, and I don't consider failing to be a viable option."

Tangiers attracted £42,006 in Kickstarter funding in 2013.