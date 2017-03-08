Take down the Nazi war machine in co-op shooter Raid: World War 2

For my money, there's no one better to take on the Nazis than a collection of unconventional, mismatched soldiers who don't play by the rules. As you can see in the cinematic trailer above, Raid: World War 2, a co-op FPS for up to four players, soundly subscribes to that idea. The action shooter, due sometime this summer, is being made by Croatian developer Lion Game Lion and will be published by Starbreeze.

From the press release:

"It's an action-packed four player co-op shooter that lets you play as raiders during the Second World War, doing undercover missions for the allies while stealing Nazi gold."

Raid: World War 2 "lets teams of up to four players go undercover behind enemy lines to destroy the Nazi war machine from within. Join Allied soldiers from different parts of the war to systematically take down the regime and seek redemption, one mission at a time."

We don't know much about the motley crew featured in the game, though they seem to be having quite a good time killing Nazis and emptying their vaults.

"They do not pursue a higher cause and their recklessness makes them ideal for these kind of missions," says the official site. "Raiding and death becomes their new way of military life as they do what they can to seek redemption—one gold bar at a time."

Though Raid: World War 2 won't be out until summer, you may not have to wait that long to try it out. It will be playable this weekend at PAX East, if you happen to be attending. Below, have a gander at some screenshots.