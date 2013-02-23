Sword of the Stars spin-off The Pit released on GamersGate

We didn't think much of Sword of the Stars 2 the first or second time around , but perhaps its roguelikey spin-off The Pit will fare better. The dungeon-crawling sci-fi RPG has just been released exclusively on GamersGate - presumably it will hit other online stores later - and this demo should give you some idea of whether it's the pits or not. More details below.

Kerberos' latest is described on its GamersGate page thusly: "Sword of the Stars: The Pit is a fun, fast, light-hearted turn-based RPG, where the tradition of Rogue and other old school dungeon-diving games meets the sci-fi Sword of the Stars universe, where the question to ask isn't 'Did you make it to the end?' so much as 'How far did you make it into The Pit before the monsters got you?'" Yep - that sounds like a roguelike alright.

The Pit boasts 3 character classes, 30 levels, and over 50 weapons, with "dozens and dozens of enemies drawn from the Sword of the Stars universe". That's all well and good, but can we fight the bugs that plagued SOTS2 upon release?

The Pit is out now for £7.19, down from £7.99 for the first week. Here's a trailer, accompanied by a particularly awesome piece of music: