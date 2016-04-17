Survival horror Back in 1995 looks like a lost PlayStation game

The astonishing-looking Back in 1995—don't forget to tell me how wrong I am!—is releasing this month, on April 28, to be exact. It's an old-fashioned survival horror made to look like an early PlayStation game, with all the warping textures and absent anti-aliasing you'd expect. If you were to compare it to the similar Silent Hill, you'd see a game that looks less technologically advanced—but remember, Silent Hill came out in 1999, four years after the period that creator Takaaki Ichijo is trying to recapture. Anyway, here's what Back in 1995 looks like. Haters of low-low-poly, and massively blown up textures, should vacate the building now.

You can learn more about the game from its Steam page, which reveals that Back in 1995 was "created as a labour of love by indie developer Takaaki Ichijo as a means to replicate the unique feeling he had from his first gaming experiences: the PlayStation and the Sega Saturn".

"Be transported to a world both concrete and indistinct, where you must uncover the mystery surrounding the disappearance of your daughter, the catastrophe that shook the city, and why you’ve decided to finally return."

If you're itching to see more footage, have a watch of this recent Japanese livestream (fast-forward to about 21 minutes in): (Thanks, NeoGAF's Dusk Golem!)