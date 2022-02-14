Surprise! We're getting some Cyberpunk 2077 news tomorrow

Audio player loading…

CD Projekt Red is hosting a stream tomorrow that will presumably be going over some news for Cyberpunk 2077.

It's kicking off on CD Projekt Red's Twitch channel on February 15 at 4 PM CET/ 3 PM GMT / 10 AM EST / 7 AM PST. While the bulk of the stream is likely to be taken up by Cyberpunk's next-gen update for consoles—which is currently due to release in the first quarter of 2022—there's a chance we'll be able to peep some updates for the PC version, too. I'm also hoping for some info on The Witcher 3's next-gen update which got pushed back to later in 2022, but it's looking like the stream will be mostly focusing on Night City happenings.

CDPR has kept pretty hush about Cyberpunk 2077 for a few months now. It postponed all fixes and free DLC for the game back in October before revealing in November that Cyberpunk's next "major update" would arrive in early 2022 alongside the next-gen update. It'll be interesting to see how the developer has been fixing up Night City—when Chris Livingston returned to Cyberpunk 2077 a year after release he found that while things were a lot more stable, it still felt like a game stuck in Early Access.