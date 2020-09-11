Surprise, Disgaea 4's PC version is out now

In July it was announced that Disgaea 4 would be next in the series of tactical JRPGs with over-the-top characters to receive a PC port, with a vague release date of "fall". Today, it appeared out of the blue on both Steam and Game Pass. Which is nice.

Originally released for the PlayStation 3 in 2011, Disgaea 4 is about a vampire leading a rebellion against the President of the Netherworld. But what it's really about is watching numbers go up, as you unlock its collection of over 30 characters and march toward level 9,999.

The PC version of Disgaea 4 launches without the original's online features, which included the ability to hop on a flying pirate ship to invade other players' games. They're coming at some point, however, with a developer on the Steam forum promising to keep everyone updated on that front.

Presumably this is a different situation to the PC port of Disgaea 5, which had to leave out its online features completely due to "irreconcilable platform differences".

All of the Disgaea games are currently on sale on Steam, with the first and second both reduced by 80%.