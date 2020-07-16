Surgeon Simulator 2 gets a release date and a bonkers new trailer

Bossa Studios announced today that Surgeon Simulator 2, the game that grew from a one-joke novelty into an entire platform, will launch on the Epic Games Store on August 27. The studio also dropped a new trailer showcasing the game's Bossa Labs Creation Mode, which will enable players to create and share all-new levels and experiences.

The word "experiences" is appropriate in this particular instance becase, as we pointed out in June, it enables players to make things like, for instance, a bowling game. And who doesn't love bowling? Or maybe a giant piano is more your thing. Or a maze. The creation mode supports up to four players at once, building together in real-time with the ability to create all-new levels as well as "level logic and gameplay rules." Transitions between creation and play modes is instant, so you can easily build, test, and return to work.

The tools look and sound very impressive: Andy K spent an hour playing a preview version of Surgeon Simulator 2 in June, and noted that the creation tools included with the game are the same ones Bossa used to design its levels.

"Bossa reckons its creation tools are powerful enough that players will be able to create whole new games with it," he wrote. "I can only imagine what people will do with these tools once the game is released."

A closed beta test will run over August 7-9, accessibly by pre-ordering the game. Laying down your money up-front will also get you "timed exclusive" cosmetics including the Mad Scientist cosmetic set, which seems appropriate. More information is up at surgeonsim.com.