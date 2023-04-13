Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is delayed to 2024

The delay was first rumored in March, and now it's official.

More than a month after a rumor of a Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (opens in new tab) delay first came to light, it's finally official, and the wait will be even longer than expected: Warner Brothers announced today that it's now slated to come out on February 2, 2024.

"We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players," WBIE announced on Twitter. "Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience, and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year."

Suicide Squad didn't exactly knock our socks off when we laid eyes on it during a State of Play livestream in February. It's a looter-shooter, alright (opens in new tab): Everyone has guns, everyone can fly, and as staff writer Morgan Park noted at the time, its blaring blend of chaos and noise is "a major departure from Rocksteady's methodical Arkham series and a stark contrast to WB Montreal's recently-released Gotham Knights."

It's a lengthy delay, but not the first: Suicide Squad was originally supposed to be out sometime in 2022, but in March of that year it was pushed into spring 2023. That was nailed down to May 26 at the 2022 Game Awards, but then in March of this year a rumor of a second delay (opens in new tab)—the one confirmed today—came to light. According to Bloomberg, which initially reported on the rumor, the delay is not to make wholesale changes to the game in response to criticism of the February showcase, but simply to allow for more bug-fixing and polish.

