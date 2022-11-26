Streamers with bad lighting should take advantage of this cheap Cyber Monday webcam deal

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo Pro | 1080p |60fps |FOV 103, 90, 80 | 2.1 megapixels |Onmidirection mic| HDR-enabled |

For less than $100, the Razer Kiyo Pro is one of the best low-light webcams you can buy now. It forgoes the dinky ring light and uses a fancy light sensor to brighten up your shots.

Streamers with lousy lighting, rejoice! Amazon has a Cyber Monday deal on a Razer Kiyo Pro webcam for $87.99 (opens in new tab). The price recently dropped to $100 in previous months, which was already a pretty good deal, but hey, who am I to say no to an extra $12 markdown?

Awful lighting is the bane of streamers. Not every office or bedroom has the space for mounting a set of lights, and dinky desk lamps just don't cut it. The Kiyo Pro has a neat built-in light sensor to handle even the gloomiest lighting.

In my review (opens in new tab) last year, I was generally pretty impressed when I saw it in action. It's a step up from the previous interaction of the Kiyo, which had a built-in ring light that was flat-out awful and arguably made your shot worse. Its ability to produce a bright clear picture in a room with a minimal light source is a game changer, and it's why the Kiyo Pro is one of the best webcams (opens in new tab) you can buy right now.

The only problem with this feature is that the colors tend to get washed out when the brightness gets boosted. And speaking of colors, the out-of-the-box settings for the Kiyo Pro aren't doing it any favors. You'll have to spend a decent amount of time tweaking the settings (leave the auto-focus off!) in Razer Synapse, software I wouldn't force my enemies to use.

The Kiyo Pro's other features include HDR, 1080p resolution at 60fps and a wide-angle lens with a FOV of 103 degrees. It's great for streamers, but I've found it just as useful for folks who need a solid webcam to work from home and who also suffer from poor lighting.

The redesigned Kiyo Pro is a good 1080p webcam but was hard to recommend at a $200 price tag at launch. For less than $100, though, it's the best low-light webcam you'll find on Cyber Monday as long as you don't mind spending some time to get the settings just right.