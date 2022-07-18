Here's when Stray unlocks in your timezone

Stray is a futuristic feline adventure game that sees you explore a lost underground city as a little ginger cat, using your wits to navigate its deserted streets and avoid its many dangers; namely, weird headcrab-looking creatures that try to eat everything that moves. Expect to jump, climb, and scratch your way to freedom as you travel through these mysterious ruins.

Stray is one of the most anticipated games of the year, at least judging by all the Steam wishlists it appears in . And for good reason—just check out our Stray preview . You'll be able to start playing on July 19, but exactly when will vary depending where you are.

Here is the Stray release time for different regions so you can get playing as soon as it launches.

Stray release time

As mentioned, the Stray release date is July 19 on Steam. Since it's a timed console exclusive for PlayStation, you also won't be able to play it on Xbox Game Pass.

Here's the release time for each region:

UK: 5 pm (BST)

5 pm (BST) Europe: 6 pm (CET)

6 pm (CET) US East-Coast: 12 pm (EST)

12 pm (EST) US West-Coast: 9 am (PST)