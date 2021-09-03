Popular

Stop whatever you're doing and look at this incredible Minecraft world built inside a block

By

The Minecraft building community continues to amaze.

Minecraft
(Image credit: Voenixx)

The Minecraft building community really needs to stop with all these incredible creations, there are only so many times I can pick my jaw off the floor. This underwater world entitled 'The Lost Kingdom,' created by Voenixx_, is like nothing I've ever seen. 

It's not just an amazing Minecraft build, but (as many have pointed out in the Reddit thread) it's an amazing piece of artwork full stop. To show off their builds in the best way possible, many Minecraft creators export the block data from the sandbox game and then touch it up with 3D visual effects tools like Blender. The result is like you see here with Voenixx's build.

The Lost Kingdom isn't available to download and play in Minecraft so we'll all just have to keep gazing at Voenixx's photo until our eyes hurt. Here's the full picture below—make sure to fullscreen (top right of the image) and zoom in so you can catch all the glorious details. 

(Image credit: Voenixx)

Voenix_ has created some other spectacular builds, including a pirate cove that sits inside a giant skull and a recreation of Drachenburg Castle. The Minecraft community is a talented bunch and if you're after more eye-popping builds, check out this texture pack that turns Minecraft blocks into Lego bricks and these gorgeous IRL Minecraft blocks.

Rachel Watts
Rachel Watts

Rachel had been bouncing around different gaming websites as a freelancer and staff writer for three years before settling at PC Gamer back in 2019. She mainly writes reviews, previews, and features, but on rare occasions will switch it up with news and guides. When she's not taking hundreds of screenshots of the latest indie darling, you can find her nurturing her parsnip empire in Stardew Valley and planning an axolotl uprising in Minecraft. She loves 'stop and smell the roses' games—her proudest gaming moment being the one time she kept her virtual potted plants alive for over a year.
See comments