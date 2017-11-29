Stock up on free SATA, HDMI-to-DVI, and USB cables

Newegg is selling a few different cables that are free after mail-in-rebate. Each one is through its house brand, Rosewill, and comes with positive user reviews (which indicates these aren't junk).

One is an 18-inch flat black SATA cable. It costs $5 up front (down from $11) and is free after $5 mail-in-rebate.

Next on the list is a 6-foot HDMI-to-DVI cable (male-to-male). This one is on sale for $12, down from $14, and is also free after a $12 mail-in-rebate.

Finally, there is a 6-foot USB 2.0 extension cable (male-to-female) that is on sale for $6, down from $9, and free after rebate.

There's nothing really special about any of these cables, other than being able to score them for free after jumping through rebate hoops. The only bummer is that the rebate offers are only good for one of each cable per household. Nevertheless, you can't beat the price!

