Steam's latest sale-fest is all about being sneaky

By Andy Chalk
published

If you're a fan of stealth games then you're probably going to want to turn your attention to Steam, where for the next week the Steam Stealth Fest will be offering discounts of all sizes on sneaky games, and a free Steam sticker every day of the week.

As a fan of the stealth genre myself, I can say with authority that there's a lot to like in this sale. You can get all three of the good Thief games for $1 each, for instance, and if you want to give the reboot a go, that's just $3. The Splinter Cell games, individually or in a bundle, are also dirt cheap and well worth your time. 

If you're in the mood for something a little newer, Outlast is $3, Heat Signature is $3, Aragami is $3, and in an attempt to break pattern here, Mark of the Ninja Remastered is on for $8. And I would be remiss if I did not note that Stealth Bastard: Tactical Espionage Arsehole—one of my favorite videogame titles ever—is also marked down to just $1.

But the Stealth Fest is playing a little fast and loose with the whole idea of "stealth" in the videogame context, I think. Far Cry 6? Wolfenstein: The New Order? Rainbow Six Siege, whose marquee character is a Scottish giant with a sledgehammer? The Arkham games, which are literally about a guy dressed like a bat beating the absolute shit out of everything he sees? Sure, there are opportunities to be sneaky in the Metro and Deus Ex games, but are they really stealth games? Personally, I would have to vote no.

Still, regardless of how you feel about the sanctity of stealth, there are some great games on sale here, and it's worth having a dig around even if keeping things quiet isn't really your bag. And don't forget the free stickers, that's cool too. Here's day one:

The Steam Stealth Fest is live now and runs until July 31.

Andy Chalk

