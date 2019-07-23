Steam's June best sellers list includes a thirsty waifu sim and zombie hordes

Valve has published the top Steam releases for June 2019, along with some insights, and as usual it's a diverse gaggle. There's gloomy shooters, cooking sims, thirsty dating games and boring old sports.

While it seems impossibly hard to get noticed on Steam, half of the games on the list come from teams releasing their first Steam game, either because they've previously only release on other platforms, or because they're new teams. These include Barotrauma, My Friend Pedro and Super Neptunia.

Quite a few of them have either just left or launched in Early Access, which Valve reckons is a testament to the interest in that kind of game development model. I reckon it's inevitable when so many games launch early, however, rather than evidence that people happily gobble up Early Access games.

Here's the list of June's best sellers, in order of release date:

Trover Saves the Universe - June 4

Barotrauma - June 5

Hell Let Loose - June 6

Cooking Simulator - June 6

Octopath Traveler - June 7

Koikatsu Party - June 10

SpaceEngine - June 11

They Are Billions - June 18

Police Simulator: Patrol Duty - June 18

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - June 18

Amid Evil - June 20

Steel Division 2 - June 20

My Friend Pedro - June 20

Muse Dash - June 20

Super Neptunia RPG - June 20

Ring of Elysium - June 24

Hardcore Mecha - June 26

F1 2019 - June 27

Pro Cycling Manager 2019 - June 27

Nine Trials - June 28

This makes me feel like I've got some catching up to do, as I've played maybe three of the games on this list. I might skip Koikatsu Party, where you build an anime lady and then pester them. Big fan of this review, though:

(Image credit: Steam)

Starting with June, Valve's also publishing the top five free-to-play games, measured by peak player count within the first fortnight after release. The list includes a mobile strategy port and, of course Dota Underlords. The latter had a strong launch, with more than 200,000 people playing concurrently, though most of them haven't returned. It still gets around 80,000 concurrent players a day, however.

Lords Mobile - June 3

Wasteland Survival - June 3

Dota Underlords - June 20

Ring of Elysium - June 24

Black Squad - June 26

Valve also took a look at what the top games were in June last year. The top five Steam, games in June 2018 were Vampyr, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor, Jurassic World Evolution, Crash Bandicoot N. San Trilogy and The Crew 2.

Got any personal favourites from last month?