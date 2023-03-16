The 2023 Steam Spring Sale is live

By Andy Chalk
published

Spring isn't quite here yet, but Valve's big seasonal bargain blowout is.

The first day of spring, according to Google, is March 20. I find that hard to believe because it's only four days away, and when I look out my window I see snow. Lots and lots of snow. "Spring," my ass. But it must be true, because Valve says so: The 2023 Steam Spring Sale (opens in new tab) is now underway.

Are you surprised? You should not be. Unlike the years of long ago, when the start of a Steam sale was a paroxysm of surprise and excitement, Valve is fully transparent about Steam sale dates these days: We've got a full list of all the upcoming Steam sale dates (opens in new tab) in 2023, from the big seasonal blowouts to the smaller, themed events like the SHMUP Fest coming in September.

Anyway, back to the matter at hand. The 2023 Steam Spring Sale features deep discounts across every genre you care to name, several of which can be seen in trailer above:

There's also a 10% discount on the Steam Deck (opens in new tab) to celebrate both the changing of the seasons and the hit handheld's one-year anniversary. This is the first time the Deck has been discounted, so that's a pretty big deal in its own right.

For fans of digital ephemera, there's also a selection of thematically appropriate items available for purchase in the Steam Points Shop (opens in new tab).

The 2023 Steam Spring Sale is live now (which you know, because you're reading this) and runs until March 23.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments