The first day of spring, according to Google, is March 20. I find that hard to believe because it's only four days away, and when I look out my window I see snow. Lots and lots of snow. "Spring," my ass. But it must be true, because Valve says so: The 2023 Steam Spring Sale (opens in new tab) is now underway.

Are you surprised? You should not be. Unlike the years of long ago, when the start of a Steam sale was a paroxysm of surprise and excitement, Valve is fully transparent about Steam sale dates these days: We've got a full list of all the upcoming Steam sale dates (opens in new tab) in 2023, from the big seasonal blowouts to the smaller, themed events like the SHMUP Fest coming in September.

Anyway, back to the matter at hand. The 2023 Steam Spring Sale features deep discounts across every genre you care to name, several of which can be seen in trailer above:

There's also a 10% discount on the Steam Deck (opens in new tab) to celebrate both the changing of the seasons and the hit handheld's one-year anniversary. This is the first time the Deck has been discounted, so that's a pretty big deal in its own right.

For fans of digital ephemera, there's also a selection of thematically appropriate items available for purchase in the Steam Points Shop (opens in new tab).

The 2023 Steam Spring Sale is live now (which you know, because you're reading this) and runs until March 23.