Just in case you don't have enough Steam sales already, the Steam Remote Play Together Fest is here to continue the assault on your finances

The Steam Next Fest just wrapped up, the Steam Lunar New Year Sale is still going, and the big Steam Spring Sale is just a month away. And you know what that means, right? It's time for more! The Steam Remote Play Together Fest is now live, with a host of discounts on games that are best played with friends.

(Or enemies, I suppose, depending on the game in question.)

The nice thing about the Remote Play Together Fest is that it's so flexible: If a game supports multiplayer, it can be in the sale. So you get It Takes Two ($10, 75% off) alongside Mortal Kombat 11 ($5, 90% off, that's a really good deal), Divinity: Original Sin 2 ($13.50, 70% off), Golf With Friends ($5, 67% off), and something called Bread and Fred ($11, 25% off, and for the record it's a highly-rated game about penguins climbing a mountain). It's quite a mix.

American Truck Simulator is also popping up in my sale page list, which struck me as odd until I recalled the "Convoy" multiplayer update that rolled out in 2021: Yes, you can now go pretend-trucking with your friends.

Neither American Truck Simulator nor its overseas counterpart Euro Truck Simulator 2 are actually on sale by themselves—but you can get them both, along with the Valentine's Paint Jobs DLCs for both games, for less than $15 in the Haulin' Hearts bundle. That's cheaper than either game individually, so if you've been holding out for a big sale on some big riggin', here you go.

Frankly, it all gets to be a bit much. There was a time, long long ago, when Steam sales were a relative rarity (and a mystery—we never knew exactly when they were going to happen until they happened) but these days it sometimes feels more unusual when there's not a Steam sale or fest or something going on. It's maybe taken a bit of the thrill out of diving for Steam deals, but it is kind of nice to not have to wait for the bargains to arrive.

The Steam Remote Play Together Fest runs until February 19. After that, you get a one week break before the start of the Steam Dinos vs Robots Fest, which I assure you is a real thing. The next big one—the Steam Spring Sale—kicks off a couple weeks later, on March 14.