Steam's next Steam Next Fest is now live on Steam

Hundreds of demos for upcoming games are now live on Steam.

The latest go-around of the nigh-overwhelming Steam Next Fest is live, meaning that you once again have precisely one week to power through literally hundreds of demos of upcoming games on Steam.

It's "nigh-overwhelming" because there's just so much to play, and such a limited amount of time in which to play it all. It's great for getting hands-on time with games you're looking forward to, absolutely, but if you're a "gotta play 'em all" completionist, it's has the potential to be a very rough week. I calculated for the February Next Fest that you could dedicated approximately 12 minutes per demo if you wanted to get through them all, assuming you didn't waste time on food or sleep; that is admittedly not the most precise measure possible, but neither is it realistic so I'm not going to sweat the details.

If you're looking for an assist on deciding what to try first, the Steam Next Fest page can help. Right at the top, there's a rundown of games on your wishlist that are also offering Next Fest demos. For me, it's a reminder that The Invincible, Broken Roads, SlavicPunk: Oldtimer, and Stellar Wandered DX are all taking part in the event, and those alone are probably enough to keep me occupied for most of it.

Not all of the demos will disappear when the Next Fest is over, either. Dave Oshry of New Blood Interactive, for instance, pointed out that the Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition demo will be available on a permanent basis. It's a case-by-case thing, but something to keep in mind if you're swamped and want to put something off for later.

Of course, we're not going to leave you hanging either. We're digging into the pile ourselves and putting together a list of our favorite demos of the Next Fest, and we'll have it posted for you soon. And if you saw something in the trailer up above that you'd like to check out, here's the full rundown of everything on display:

The Steam Next is live now and runs until June 26.

